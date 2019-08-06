Clear

Rolling Hills Library tax levy renewal passes by wide margin

A 15-cent tax levy renewal for the Rolling Hills Library passed by a wide margin.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A 15-cent tax levy renewal for the Rolling Hills Library passed by a wide margin.

Unofficial results from Andrew County show a total of 2,345 "yes" votes and 683 "no" votes.

In Buchanan County, a total of 866 voted "yes" while "139" voted "no."

In 1999, voters approved a 15-cent increase to the levy raising it to 31-cents per $100 of assessed property valuation. 

The passage of the levy renewal means the levy will stay at that amount for another 20 years.

The Rolling Hills Library district takes in all of Andrew County and the rural parts of Buchanan County outside of the 1965 St. Joseph city limits.

