Rolling Hills library holding sock drive

Posted: Dec 6, 2021 10:05 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rolling Hills Library is helping people stay warm this winter.

Staff there are collecting sock donations.

There's a competition between the Belt library and Savannah library to see which branch can collect the most pairs of new socks.

They say those that they collect will be given to area agencies to distribute.

“We started the sock drive last year as a way to help the homeless and the needy at a time of the year when they really need help,” Public Relations Specialist for Rolling Hills Library Alan Stolfus said. “We thought the best way would be a little fun competition between the Belt branch and Savannah branch. Bring your socks to the library, check out a book or two or movie while you’re here and thank you for helping us.”

If you would like to participate in the sock drive, you can donate to the library of your choice between the Belt branch located at 1904 N. Belt, or the Savannah branch at 514 W. Main.

The drive goes through January 15.

It’s a cold start to the week for your Monday with temperatures this morning in the 20s. Conditions will be blustery and cold today with highs only reaching the mid 30s and clouds increasing throughout the day. Winds will also be a concern with gusts up to 30 mph this afternoon. Tonight will be another chilly night with lows in the low 20s under mostly cloudy skies. Mild and dry conditions will continue through the work week. Temperatures for this week look to increase slightly everyday, potentially reaching the 60s for the high on Friday.
