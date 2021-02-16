Rolling blackouts continue as extreme cold leads to high energy demand

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rolling blackouts continued Tuesday in the St. Joseph area as extreme cold temperatures continue to lead to high energy demand.

Evergy officials said the 30 to 60 minute outages were directed by the Southwest Power pool, which manages the electric grid for 17 states.

“Hopefully we're going into our last real bad day of extreme cold temperatures,” Evergy’s senior vice president Chuck Caisley said during a Tuesday morning press briefing.

Evergy officials said around 170,000 customers in the service area began experiencing temporary power interruptions at 7:00 a.m. Tuesday.

Officials said they have very little notice when they’re ordered to temporarily shut power off.

“It’s almost impossible to tell customers when and where an outage will occur,” said Caisley. “We literally have minutes to make the necessary changes to grid operations and reduce that demand. We’re talking a 10 -15 minute window.”

Evergy said the outages are expected to last between 30-60 minutes but could extend to 90 minutes.

“We should hit peak demand for the entire 17 state region somewhere between 9 and 10 today,” said Caisley.

Officials are encouraging customers to continue to conserve energy in hopes of avoiding widespread outages happening in other parts of the country during an unprecedented winter storm.

“The fact that we are taking these extreme measures is evidence that there is the possibility that could occur. But that’s the reason why we are taking precautions like this,” said Caisley.