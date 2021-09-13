Clear
Rollover crash on Frederick Ave results in minor injuries

Posted: Sep 13, 2021 9:35 AM
Updated: Sep 13, 2021 9:45 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Monday, a two vehicle collision resulted in a rollover accident. 

The crash happened at the intersection of Village Drive and Frederick Avenue shortly after 7:30 a.m. 

According to St. Joseph officers on scene, the driver of the rolled over vehicle was headed westbound on Frederick Ave when the other car entered the intersection. SJPD said the cause of the crash is still unknown. 

The driver of the turned over vehicle did not have to be extricated. Officers said the driver was able to crawl out on their own with the assistance of some bystanders. 

"Incredibly, there are only minor injuries. Everybody was able to walk away from the crash," said Officer Derek Rice, St. Joseph Police Department.  

Officers said the accident is still under investigation. 

