No injuries reported after four hour long standoff early Tuesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) An hours long standoff brought a heavy police presence out to a St. Joseph neighborhood.

St. Joseph police officers were called to the house near N. 22nd and Jones Street around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Police said they were responding to a call of shots fired outside the house. When officers arrived, police said more shots were fired.

At that point, the tactical team was called in to take over the situation.

The standoff would last over the next four hours as the suspect refused to come out of the house. It would all come to an end around 8:30 a.m. when officers were forced to smoke out the suspect with tear gas.

“At one point during the operation, we deployed some gas into the residence which forced him onto the roof. We were able to talk to him and finally after awhile of talking to him, he decided it was in his best interest to peacefully go with us. The main concern was just making sure everyone was safe. Our job at the end of the day is to make sure that the citizens are safe, the officers are safe and the suspects are safe. Hopefully get him into custody and get him whatever help he may need or take him to jail if that’s where he needs to go,”said Commander Eric Protzman, St. Joseph Police Department.

No one was hurt during the ordeal.

St. Joseph police said the dogs at the house posed an added obstacle to the call. Officers had to be careful not to scare the dogs and cause them to bite an officer.

Officers said no similar calls have been made to this residence before. The name of the suspect has not yet been released.