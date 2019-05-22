Clear
Rosecrans Memorial Airport releases Master Plan, looks to expand

Rosecrans Memorial Airport released a Master Plan Wednesday outlining their vision for the future.

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Rosecrans Memorial Airport released a Master Plan Wednesday outlining their vision for the future. 

Abe Forney, airport general manager, said the airport is hoping to expand by adding new hangers on the property.

“We own a large area of land in the area that could be developed," Forney said. "It’s currently being used as farmland right now, so it has potential.”

Forney could not specify the amount of hangers that could be built, but said he hopes the idea of expansion draws in potential tenants.

“People that own their own businesses that have aircraft, they would build their own hangers where they would be located," Forney said. "So, it’s a conglomeration of everything.”

The airport has been required by the State to review and develop a Master Plan every few years in order to receive Airport Improvement Funding grants.

Forney said the current plan has already been approved and signed off by the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), but it's still subject to change.

“Even if we have some other ideas or even if somebody else has an idea of what we could do with that land, it could potentially change," Forney said.

The plan also includes a look at the 139th Airlift Wing's transition to the north side of the airport. 

