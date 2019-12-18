Rosendale man charged for threatening Vapor Maven employee with gun

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Rosendale man is charged with unlawful use of a weapon after threatening a Vapor Maven employee with a handgun on Monday.
According to a probable cause statement, Bryan Atkins, 20, walked into Vapor Maven at 8:15 p.m. on the North Belt Highway, and grabbed a female employee .
The statement continues to say Atkins pointed a handgun at the employee and told her to take her clothes off. She told Atkins there were security cameras and that's when Atkins left.
Atkins is being held in Buchanan County Jail on a $7,500 cash only bond.
