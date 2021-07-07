Rosendale post office closed after vehicle crashes into it

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) Residents of Rosendale will be without their post office for the near-term future after a vehicle drove into the building.

The accident happened at the northern Andrew County facility just before closing time at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 51-year-old Rosendale woman was attempting to park at the post office but hit the gas instead of the brakes, running into the building.

There were no injuries, but the facility will remain closed until repairs are made.

KQ2 News is still waiting on a response from USPS officials on how arrangements will be made for people in Rosendale to get their mail.