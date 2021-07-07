Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rosendale post office closed after vehicle crashes into it

The facility will remain closed until repairs are made.

Posted: Jul 7, 2021 10:43 PM
Posted By: Alan Van Zandt

(ROSENDALE, Mo.) Residents of Rosendale will be without their post office for the near-term future after a vehicle drove into the building.

The accident happened at the northern Andrew County facility just before closing time at 4 p.m. on Wednesday.

A spokesman with the Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 51-year-old Rosendale woman was attempting to park at the post office but hit the gas instead of the brakes, running into the building.

There were no injuries, but the facility will remain closed until repairs are made.

KQ2 News is still waiting on a response from USPS officials on how arrangements will be made for people in Rosendale to get their mail.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 70°
Maryville
Cloudy
63° wxIcon
Hi: 79° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 63°
Savannah
Mostly Cloudy
70° wxIcon
Hi: 80° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 70°
Cameron
Cloudy
71° wxIcon
Hi: 81° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 71°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
64° wxIcon
Hi: 77° Lo: 66°
Feels Like: 64°
A weak cold front is making its way through the area today. The front will bring the chance for a few scattered showers and thunderstorms, mainly through the afternoon hours. Temperatures will be cooler today with highs in the lower 80s. Dry weather will return on Thursday as temperatures remain comfortable in the middle 80s. Temperatures will quickly start to warm again on Friday with highs back in the 90s. Another front will approach our area Friday night into Saturday giving us more shower and thunderstorm chances to start the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories