Rosendale woman injured in Thursday morning crash

A woman from Rosendale, Missouri was taken to the hospital following a crash in Andrew County Thursday morning.

Posted: Jan 6, 2022 10:51 PM

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Rosendale, Missouri was taken to the hospital following a crash in Andrew County Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leandra Adamczyk, 42, of Rosendale was driving southbound on Route C, two miles south of Rosendale, when she traveled off the west side of the road, struck an embankment, and went airborne over a culvert.

Adamczyk was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The highway patrol reports that she was not wearing a seat belt.

Bitter cold temperatures across the area this morning with lows in the single digits. Wind chills for most areas are around 10 to 15 below zero. Temperatures will struggle to warm up into the single digits this afternoon. Wind chill will stay sub zero all day. Today we will have gradually clearing skies by the afternoon, with clouds moving back into the area overnight. Skies will clear again on Friday giving way to sunshine. Temperatures will struggle to warm up again on Friday, but most areas will be slightly warmer with highs in the mid 20s. Saturday looks to be an above average day with highs making it into the 40s. Temperatures look to stay in the 30 and 40s throughout the rest of the weekend into next week.
