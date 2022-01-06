Rosendale woman injured in Thursday morning crash

(ANDREW COUNTY, Mo.) A woman from Rosendale, Missouri was taken to the hospital following a crash in Andrew County Thursday morning.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, Leandra Adamczyk, 42, of Rosendale was driving southbound on Route C, two miles south of Rosendale, when she traveled off the west side of the road, struck an embankment, and went airborne over a culvert.

Adamczyk was taken to Mosaic Life Care with serious injuries. The highway patrol reports that she was not wearing a seat belt.