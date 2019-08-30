Rotary club gets grant approved for SJSD

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Some kids in the St. Joseph School District will soon be better-served thanks to a grant from the St. Joseph Rotary Club.

The $42,000 grant will provide better options for students experiencing trauma.

Officials with the district say the grant will be used to provide a safe place inside the classroom for kids to decompress if they are stressed.

The district says they want kids to learn resilience.

"Our hope is that this will help these students learn the power of being able to control their emotions," Jean West, St. Joseph School District said. "It will not only help them at school, but it will also help them at home with their families and help them in the community."

District officials say they wouldn't have been able to provide for the new areas without help from the rotary.