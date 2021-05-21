Rotary clubs of St. Joseph collect 1,400 shoes for those in need

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The three Rotary Clubs of St. Joseph came together Friday afternoon at the Remington Nature Center for their shoe caravan.

Each year the rotary collects pairs of shoes through donations to give to those in need across the globe.

This year the rotarys of st. Joseph collected a total of 1,400 pairs of shoes, that number higer than years past.

Officials wanted to take time to thank the st. Joe community for the large contribution.

This year's collection of shoes will go to kids in Honduras.