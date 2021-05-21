Clear
Rotary clubs of St. Joseph collect 1,400 shoes for those in need

The three rotary clubs collected 1,400 shoes during this year's shoe caravan. Officials said the number was higher than usual.

Posted: May 21, 2021 10:54 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The three Rotary Clubs of St. Joseph came together Friday afternoon at the Remington Nature Center for their shoe caravan.

Each year the rotary collects pairs of shoes through donations to give to those in need across the globe.

This year the rotarys of st. Joseph collected a total of 1,400 pairs of shoes, that number higer than years past.

Officials wanted to take time to thank the st. Joe community for the large contribution.

This year's collection of shoes will go to kids in Honduras. 

Cloudy skies across the area this morning, with most of the rain exiting our area. Most of today will be dry with mostly to partly cloudy skies, but a few isolated thunderstorms will be possible this afternoon. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this afternoon. Mostly dry conditions will continue for the weekend, but both Saturday and Sunday an isolated shower or thunderstorm will be possible. Rain chances will stay minimal on Monday, but will start to increase again on Tuesday. Temperatures will warm into the 80s this weekend and remain in the 80s to start next week.
