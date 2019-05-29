Clear
BREAKING NEWS: MoDOT closes I-29 again due to flooding in Iowa
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Route 45 closed south of St. Joseph

More than 300 roads closed statewide due to flooding.

Posted: May 29, 2019 1:33 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flooding has once again closed Route 45 south of St. Joseph from Route 116 at Rushville to just south of the village of Iatan.

Route 45 joins more than 300 roadways statewide that are closed due to flooding, including U.S. Route 59 towards Atchison, Kansas and Interstate 29 north of St. Joseph.

For the most up-to-date information on this flooding event, visit:
www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding
www.traveler.modot.org/map or download MoDOT's smartphone app

After a very active last 24 hours for us across Missouri and Kansas, our weather pattern will finally quiet down as we head into our Wednesday and the second half of the work week.
