Route 45 closed south of St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Flooding has once again closed Route 45 south of St. Joseph from Route 116 at Rushville to just south of the village of Iatan.

Route 45 joins more than 300 roadways statewide that are closed due to flooding, including U.S. Route 59 towards Atchison, Kansas and Interstate 29 north of St. Joseph.

For the most up-to-date information on this flooding event, visit:

• www.modot.org/2019-northwest-missouri-flooding

• www.traveler.modot.org/map or download MoDOT's smartphone app