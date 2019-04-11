Clear

Route 59 reopens to one lane traffic from Rushville to Atchison, Kansas

U.S. Route 59 is now open to one lane traffic from Rushville to Atchison, Kan., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Posted: Apr. 11, 2019 1:59 PM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. Route 59 is now open to one lane traffic from Rushville to Atchison, Kan., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Due to some water remaining over one lane of U.S. Route 59, traffic will be narrowed to one lane and directed through the area with temporary traffic signals.

The road has been closed since March 21.

For more updated information, click here.

After a warm and nice few days for us in northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas with highs in the 70s and 80s, big changes are on the way as we wrap up the workweek as our next strong storm system is pushing through.
