Route 59 reopens to one lane traffic from Rushville to Atchison, Kansas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) U.S. Route 59 is now open to one lane traffic from Rushville to Atchison, Kan., according to the Missouri Department of Transportation.

Due to some water remaining over one lane of U.S. Route 59, traffic will be narrowed to one lane and directed through the area with temporary traffic signals.

The road has been closed since March 21.

