Royals and Cardinals cancel 2022 Fan Fests due to COVID-19

Posted: Jan 4, 2022 10:47 AM
Updated: Jan 4, 2022 11:41 AM
Posted By: Nick Ingram

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.) The Kansas City Royals announced that they do not plan to hold the 2022 Royals Fan Fest.

The Royals made the announcement Tuesday via their website. Fan fest was originally scheduled late January at the Convention Center.

According to the Royals, “With continuing public health warnings and unknown restrictions on hotels and events in the future, it’s become clear that planning to host an event of this magnitude in a manner our fans deserve is not practical at this time.”

The team says they are exploring new and exciting ways to engage virtually or otherwise this off-season.

More details will be released as plans are finalized over the coming months.

The St. Louis Cardinals also announced that their 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up originally scheduled for January 15 through 17, has been cancelled.

The Cardinals said the cancellation was due to the current work stoppage. Fans who purchased tickets will receive a full refund to the credit card they used. 

"The Winter Warm-Up is all about the fans interacting with the players, and unfortunately the current circumstances are keeping us from planning the event as usual," said Bill DeWitt III, St. Louis Cardinals President and Chairman of the Board of Cardinals Care.

Cardinals fans can still participate in the 2022 Cardinals Care Winter Warm-Up online 50/50 raffle. 

