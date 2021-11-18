Royals' broadcaster Joel Goldberg speaks at St. Joseph event

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A Kansas City television broadcaster made a special appearance in St. Joseph.

Wednesday, Kansas City Royals broadcaster Joel Goldberg was the keynote speaker at Missouri Western for the Chamber of Commerce's Small Business Summit. He presented "Never Underestimate the Power of a Dream," embracing his journey as a broadcaster and the tools to be successful as a business owner and entrepreneur.

The Fulkerson Center was filled with many community members ready to learn from the Royals' broadcaster.

“I thought, what a good opportunity to talk to a lot of people that maybe are in my shoes and are trying to build businesses or learn or whatever it might be," said Goldberg.

Since 2008, Goldberg has worked for Fox Sports Kansas City and Bally Sports, co-hosting the pre-game and post-game show for the Royals, alongside Royals' hall-of-famer Jeff Montgomery.

Now, Goldberg has taken his talents to go beyond the game of baseball.

During the pandemic, Goldberg was put in a position with four months of his career on pause. He took the opportunity to truly launch his platform.

Before baseball restarted in July of 2020, the Emmy-winning broadcaster started his podcast called Rounding the Bases and became a first-time author, writing Small Ball, Big Results.

“I just started meeting people, I started speaking to people, I started gathering these stories, not even knowing what I was going to do with them other than they could be good speaking material or maybe at some point it could be good speaking material and maybe at some point it comes into a book," said Goldberg. “And then you got a lot of time sitting around during the pandemic–four months without baseball. You know what? I got all the content, I know what I want to write about. Small ball is the theme and it went from there.”

Goldberg touched on what it was like to work during the pandemic, offering his own advice to those in the audience.

“I think it’s just always pushing forward," said the Royal's broadcaster. "I don’t like to say ‘don’t quit’ because a lot of people are forced out of whatever their business is, a lot of times it’s not that easy, maybe health comes into play, maybe finances comes into play. But I always like to tell people, and I think the same for myself is that: something is going to come up, nothing is ever going to go as planned, if you can keep pushing forward or just hang in there as long as possible. Everything comes in cycles. So whatever is bad today will eventually get better, whatever is great today will eventually come back down.”

Other area entrepreneurs spoke prior to Goldberg during the Cup of Joe session. CEO and founder of Charlie Hustle Chase McAnulty and Sky Real Estate founder and president Wes Grammer.