Royals offer voucher for free ticket to fans who bought Opening Day tickets

(KANSAS CITY, Mo.)— With the start of Opening Day delayed two hours Thursday, the Kansas City Royals organization is extending a special ticket offer to all of the fans who purchased tickets for Thursday's game, whether they attended or not.

The Royals will send an email in the next several days to the email address used to purchase tickets for Thursday's game with details on how to obtain a free ticket to any future Royals game, whether they attended or not.

"This is a thank you to our fans who waited out the weather to support us on Opening Day," said Kevin Uhlich, Royals Senior Vice President of Business Operations. "We also know many fans who bought tickets couldn't make it out to The K because of the delay, and we want to reward their loyalty, too."

Ticket purchasers will receive one voucher for each ticket purchased, good for a ticket in a comparable seating area as Thursday's game (subject to availability and restrictions). Vouchers will be redeemable online with no fees.