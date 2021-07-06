Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Rules of the road for Bird scooters

The scooters are permitted on both the sidewalk and street. Riders are to be aware of their surroundings when riding and to follow the same laws as cyclists do.

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 8:02 PM
Posted By: Danielle Sachse

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph residents are taking flight on the newest mode of transportation.

On Friday, July 2, about 20 Bird scooters arrived to town.  The scooters were enjoyed by many over the holiday weekend. As more riders experience the new way of transportation, city leaders want to remind them the rules of the road while enjoying the ride.

“Scooters are to be operated as a bicycle would be and follow all traffic laws," said Clint Thompson, the director of Planning and community Development in St. Joe. "Most cyclists in St. Joseph ride their bicycle on city streets, so same parameters follow.”

The scooters are permitted on both the sidewalk and street. Riders are to be aware of their surroundings when riding and to follow the same laws as cyclists do. 

"So the city’s code does not allow scooters to operate on a federally designated highway. So any MoDot rideaways in St. Joseph or road that exceeds 35 miles per hour in speed," Thompson added. 

On June 14, city council made an official ordinance to allow the usage of such scooters and similar forms of transportation. The council modeled their ordinance to the ordinance in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Each scooter has a GPS tracking system and can go up to 15 miles per hour, similar to bicycles. 

Riders can earn a discount by wearing a helmet. Information about the discount can be found on the Bird app.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 83°
Maryville
Clear
73° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 73°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
80° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 68°
Feels Like: 83°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Atchison
Clear
77° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 67°
Feels Like: 79°
Today we saw another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Late tonight a cold front will approach our area giving us scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s. Dry conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to warm again. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Saturday morning as another front approaches our area. Rain chances will linger through the weekend.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories