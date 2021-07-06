Rules of the road for Bird scooters

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph residents are taking flight on the newest mode of transportation.

On Friday, July 2, about 20 Bird scooters arrived to town. The scooters were enjoyed by many over the holiday weekend. As more riders experience the new way of transportation, city leaders want to remind them the rules of the road while enjoying the ride.

“Scooters are to be operated as a bicycle would be and follow all traffic laws," said Clint Thompson, the director of Planning and community Development in St. Joe. "Most cyclists in St. Joseph ride their bicycle on city streets, so same parameters follow.”

The scooters are permitted on both the sidewalk and street. Riders are to be aware of their surroundings when riding and to follow the same laws as cyclists do.

"So the city’s code does not allow scooters to operate on a federally designated highway. So any MoDot rideaways in St. Joseph or road that exceeds 35 miles per hour in speed," Thompson added.

On June 14, city council made an official ordinance to allow the usage of such scooters and similar forms of transportation. The council modeled their ordinance to the ordinance in Pittsburg, Kansas.

Each scooter has a GPS tracking system and can go up to 15 miles per hour, similar to bicycles.

Riders can earn a discount by wearing a helmet. Information about the discount can be found on the Bird app.