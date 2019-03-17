Rulo, Nebraska Missouri River gauge reaches major flood status, first time since 2011

(RULO, Neb.) As of Sunday morning, the Missouri River gauge in Rulo, Nebraska reached major flood stage for the first time since 2011.
Data from the National Weather Service showing the Missouri River in Rulo is at 26.53 feet, as of 10:15 a.m. Sunday morning. The latest forecast brings the river to 26.7 feet by early Wednesday.
The all time record crest in Rulo is 27.3 feet from June 27, 2011.
