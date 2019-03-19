Rulo, Nebraska sets record crest on Missouri River

(RULO, Neb.) The Missouri River at Rulo, Nebraska has reached a record crest as of Tuesday morning, according to data from the National Weather Service.
At 11:30 a.m., the river was at 27.46 feet, which is above the record 27.3 feet that was set on June 27, 2011.
The river is expected to continue to rise in Rulo until Tuesday afternoon and is forecast to crest at 27.6 feet.
