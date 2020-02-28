(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A runaway wheel from a semi-truck smashed into a vehicle on I-29 early Friday morning in Holt County.
The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the tractor trailer was heading southbound on I-29 at the 94 mile marker, three miles north of Craig, when it lost a set of its dual wheels.
The wheels crossed the median and hit the front of a car driving in the northbound lanes.
The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries.
Related Content
- Runaway wheel from semi-truck crashes into vehicle on I-29
- Multi-vehicle crash closes northbound I-29
- I-29 reopens after multi-vehicle crash
- Semi-truck flips over on I-29 Tuesday morning
- MODOT Vehicle Involved in Accident on I-29
- Multi-vehicle crash shuts down SB I-29 near Platte City
- No injuries reported after semi-truck flips on its side on I-29
- Driver injured after semi overturns on I-29 in Platte County
- 1 injured in rollover crash on I-29
- UPDATE: Northbound I-29 now open after crash
Scroll for more content...