Runaway wheel from semi-truck crashes into vehicle on I-29

Posted: Feb 28, 2020 12:05 PM
Posted By: KQ2

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A runaway wheel from a semi-truck smashed into a vehicle on I-29 early Friday morning in Holt County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the tractor trailer was heading southbound on I-29 at the 94 mile marker, three miles north of Craig, when it lost a set of its dual wheels.

The wheels crossed the median and hit the front of a car driving in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries.

Highs will be in the mid to upper 40s on Friday and another disturbance will give us a chance for a few sprinkles across northeast Kansas and northwest Missouri. We dry out and temperatures will gradually climb back into the 50s and 60s by the weekend.
