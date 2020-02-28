Runaway wheel from semi-truck crashes into vehicle on I-29

(HOLT COUNTY, Mo.) A runaway wheel from a semi-truck smashed into a vehicle on I-29 early Friday morning in Holt County.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said the tractor trailer was heading southbound on I-29 at the 94 mile marker, three miles north of Craig, when it lost a set of its dual wheels.

The wheels crossed the median and hit the front of a car driving in the northbound lanes.

The driver of the car suffered moderate injuries.