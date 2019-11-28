Runners brave cold for annual Turkey Trot

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many came out to the St. Jo Frontier Casino parking lot for the 14th annual Turkey Trot, a 5k run sponsored by the Sertoma Club of St. Joseph.

Sertoma, which stands for Service To Mankind, funds various charities that help people with speech and hearing difficulties.

In addition to Sertoma, the 5k also raises funds for the Noyes Home for Children and youth programs with the YMCA.

Last year's run raised $14,000 and despite the cold weather this year, organizers are hoping for a similar result.

"We're just happy that everyone comes out and has a good time," Pat Burton, organizer Turkey Trot 5k. "It's really a great way to start the holidays."