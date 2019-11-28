Clear

Runners brave cold for annual Turkey Trot

Runners gathered for the annual Turkey Trot 5k run, an annual event benefiting several area charities.

Posted: Nov 28, 2019 12:04 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Many came out to the St. Jo Frontier Casino parking lot for the 14th annual Turkey Trot, a 5k run sponsored by the Sertoma Club of St. Joseph.

Sertoma, which stands for Service To Mankind, funds various charities that help people with speech and hearing difficulties.

In addition to Sertoma, the 5k also raises funds for the Noyes Home for Children and youth programs with the YMCA.    

Last year's run raised $14,000 and despite the cold weather this year, organizers are hoping for a similar result.

"We're just happy that everyone comes out and has a good time," Pat Burton, organizer Turkey Trot 5k. "It's really a great way to start the holidays."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 26°
Maryville
Scattered Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Savannah
Overcast
32° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 29°
Feels Like: 26°
Cameron
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 33° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 23°
Fairfax
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 34° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 22°
After a beautiful Wednesday, another storm system is pushing though northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas for our Thanksgiving holiday. A few rain and snow mix chances are possible.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

 

Community Events

Most Popular Stories