Rural Missouri school district cancels classes due to COVID

In a statement posted online, South Nodaway School District Superintendent Dustin Skogulund said the district had decided to cancel classes Thursday and Friday after at least a quarter of the schools’ total population, 39 students and 3 staff members, were out due to quarantines or illness.

Posted: Sep 3, 2021 4:18 PM
Posted By: Madeline McClain

“This decision was not made lightly and we apologize for any inconvenience or burden families must bear as a result of this closure, however, it is our belief that students are best served educationally through in-person learning and we hope to reschedule these days of school when more students are able to be present,” said Skogulund.

The superintendent said staff would use the long weekend to sanitize and clean the schools for when class returned on Sept. 7.

Additionally, Skogulund said when students returned, they would be in masks. According to the statement, the district was implementing a 10-day temporary mask mandate to prevent more illness and quarantines in the schools.

The state does not require mask-wearing in K-12 schools, instead, it leaves that decision up to each individual school district. But districts forgoing mask mandates face stiffer quarantine requirements when a student or teacher tests positive.

