Rural fire department holds open house for new station

(FAUCETT, Mo.) Residents of rural Buchanan county came together Saturday to celebrate the newest addition for emergency services in Faucett.

A brand new firehouse was built there earlier this year with hopes to better serve those within the South-Central Buchanan County Fire District.

"To see the reality of a facility like this is just a little bit overwhelming," Dennis Johnson, Fire Chief, said. "It's a little surreal."

The community was invited to the station for an open house, fire officials wanted the public to see the facility they helped make possible.

"We’ve had a very good crowd," Johnson said. "To get the pats on the back that say you’ve done a good job is so important."

Fire officials said the community played a big role in making the new firehouse possible, by overwhelmingly passing a tax levy to support the station’s construction.

"Taxes are a thing nobody wants to pay any more on," Jeff Grubb Fire Captain said. "When the voters come to us and said yes we want to help you, it meant a lot."

the rural fire district isn’t the only emergency service that stands to benefit from the new building, the floorplan also includes space for Buchanan County EMS services.

"This was a logical place to plan for the future," Steve Groshong Buchanan County EMS said.

Currently, an ambulance will be stationed at the firehouse during peak times, but the hope is to have an ambulance stationed full-time giving the community a higher level of emergency care.

"Our goal is to reduce response times and take care of people in a timely fashion." Groshong said.

Fire and EMS crews said they owe it to the community who made the station a reality.

"It is now our duty to take care of things and show them how we appreciate what they’ve done for us," Grubb said.

Residents approved a tax levy to fund the new station by a 2/3 majority.