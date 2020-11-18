Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

Rural hospital sounds alarm on rising hospitalizations, nearing capacity

"I don't want to create false alarms for people, but we are at a point where we are concerned about being so overwhelmed that we cannot provide the care we want for our patients," said Schieber.

Posted: Nov 18, 2020 5:53 PM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(CHILLICOTHE, Mo.) At the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic, rural hospitals managed to sidestep the high number of coronavirus cases urban hospital were experiencing.

That's no longer the case. Heading into the holiday season, Missouri's rural hospitals are reaching their tipping point.

“If we don’t step up in rural America and be prepared to address this challenge and take the necessary precautions, I think we’re really going to have a rampant outbreak in our communities,” said Steve Schieber, CEO of Hedrick Medical Center. 

Tuesday, Steve Schieber, CEO of Hedrick Medical Center in Chillicothe, took to Facebook to plead with rural Missourians to take the virus seriously as the area hosptial approaches its 21 bed capacity. 

As of Wednesday, only two ICU beds left open. 

"I don't want to create false alarms for people, but we are at a point where we are concerned about being so overwhelmed that we cannot provide the care we want for our patients," said Schieber. 

Rural hospitals often transfer critical patients to urban hospitals, but those larger hospitals on brink of capacity too. 

"If we're full and those metropolitan facilities are full, we are really in a stressful situation. Healthcare professionals always rise to the occasion, but I don't think people can underestimate the crisis we could be in if we don't take steps to help prevent that each in our daily lives," said Schieber. 

Hedrick Medical Center is asking rural Missourians to socially distance and wear a mask. 

Schieber said the area hospital is working with the county health department to mandate masks. 

“We really are all in this together and that’s one of the things I love about rural America is the focus on community and being neighbors, being all together. I think this is an opportunity to do that,” said Schieber. 

As of last update on Tuesday, Livingston Health Department reported 655 total cases since the start of the pandemic, with 70 current active cases.

There are 15 hospitalizations countywide.

In total, Livingston county has had 17 people die. 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 71° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 62°
Maryville
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 50°
Feels Like: 60°
Savannah
Clear
62° wxIcon
Hi: 70° Lo: 51°
Feels Like: 62°
Cameron
Clear
60° wxIcon
Hi: 69° Lo: 53°
Feels Like: 60°
Fairfax
Clear
67° wxIcon
Hi: 73° Lo: 49°
Feels Like: 67°
The windy weather is expected for Wednesday night and Thursday for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas as a area of high pressure moves in to the area. Strong winds are expected Thursday from the SW 10-25 MPH with gusts around 35 MPH.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories