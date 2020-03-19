Rural school district using multiple ways of learning during school closure

(ROSENDALE, Mo.)— The North Andrew R-VI School District will use a few different learning methods during the school's closure because of the coronavirus.

School officials said that students in Kindergarten through 12th grade will be sent home with a Google Chromebook.

"Chromebooks are pretty cool as long as they can go home and they do have the internet, they can continue to work on things in Google classroom and other resources that we've been teaching the teachers to use," North Andrew technology director Jeff Walker said.

However, the district of fewer than 400 students K-12 understands that not every student will have access to the internet.

"We're providing as they do and they don't have access, so they are getting supplies that they need," Elementary principal Craig Walker said.

The district sent home paper homework and essentials for students to start using on Wednesday.

"We are sending home packets that they can utilize during their extended stay and those that do have the internet," Jeff Walker said. "We're trying to enrich and interact with things as you know the kids love."

As the situation continues to change, the district will continue to monitor everything and make decisions at the right time.

"Having those conversations and just being prepared tomorrow, next week, the month after, those have been the conversations," Craig Walker said. "Dealing with the uncertainty has been the hard part and just trying to be positive and doing what we can to support kids."

North Andrew will be out of school until March 30th.