SALUTE THE BADGE: SJFD captain retires after 22 years

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) For just over two decades, Cpt. Chuck Beaty has served as fire captain at station 8, in that time he’s left an impact on so many in the fire department and beyond.

"It really shows how he affected a lot of people," Mindy Andrasevits SJFD said. "He's one of those guys that everybody loves.

As well known as Beaty is, his journey to the department might come as a surprise. He said it fell into his lap.

"The place I used to work went out of business and a friend of mine said ‘you’d make a great fireman," Cpt. Beaty said. "I went right down and applied."

Since then he’s garnered a reputation for his integrity and his service with the firefighters’ honor guard.

"If you have something that you need to be done and you ask Chuck, you got it done, it’s that simple," Skyler White, SJFD said.

Cpt. Beaty served on the fire department's honor guard for 20 years, assisting with the process of remembering fallen fire and police officers. His decision to retire he said, wasn’t easy.

"I’m on the fence," He said. "I love the job, but I think it's time to move on to something else."

As he moves onto this next chapter, Beaty says wants those he worked with to know, they’ve left an equal impact on him.

"This is the greatest bunch of people there ever was, and it’s my honor to have worked with them." Cpt. Beaty said.

Beaty plans to spend more time with his grandchildren and enjoying hobbies such as fishing and bike riding.