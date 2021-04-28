SALUTE THE BADGE: Troop H dispatchers recognized for role in rapid response

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A pair of dispatchers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Troop H headquarters are being recognized for their quick response during an AMBER Alert in St. Joseph in March 2021.

The patrol is honoring operators Melanie Stallsworth and Kristen Bartles for their role in getting information out to the public immediately during the child abduction that took place on March 15th.

The child involved was able to be recovered in roughly 1 hour and 45 min. after being abducted thanks to the alert being issued so rapidly.

The dispatchers told us they want to shine a light on different roles in law enforcement.

"This is a job, this is law enforcement where you don't have to carry a gun [or] be out in the field," Melanie Stallsworth, MSHP Dispatcher said.

The Highway Patrol also wanted to commend dispatchers at the St. Joseph Police Department for their role in getting the AMBER Alert out.