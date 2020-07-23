Clear

SCAM ALERT: Sheriff warns about call threatening arrest for missing jury duty

The sheriff's office said they were alerted that several residents received phone calls from someone claiming to be Captain Mike Donaldson with the sheriff's office.

Jul 23, 2020
(BUCHANAN COUNTY, Mo.) The Buchanan County Sheriff's Office is warning residents of a phone scam where the caller poses as a captain with the sheriff's department and demands money for missing jury duty.

The scammer tells the caller that they did not report for jury duty in Judge Bolander's court, the sheriff's office said. The scammer tells the resident that to avoid arrest they have to go to Walmart and get a $800 gift card.

The sheriff's office is warning residents not to fall for the scam and do not provide your personal information to the caller.

Wednesday had a very foggy start to the day across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas, but everyone ended the day with mostly sunny skies. The heat and humidity will begin to ramp-up Thursday afternoon with high temperatures in the upper 80's to low 90's.
