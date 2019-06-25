UPDATE: Missing Excelsior Springs man found safe

(EXCELSIOR SPRING, Mo.) An endangered silver advisory has been cancelled after an Excelsior Springs man was found safe Tuesday evening.

Missouri State Highway Patrol Lee's Summit issued the advisory for Richard Hamm at 7:55 a.m. on Tuesday after he never showed up at a medical appointment in Kansas City, Missouri.

Hamm, 63, is described as a white male with brown hair and brown eyes, 5 feet 6 inches tall, and weighs 130 pounds. Highway Patrol said Hamm has glasses, scars on his left eye, right hand, right wrist, and right forearm. He suffers from dementia.

He relies on supplemental oxygen and did not take any tanks. Authorities said he made suicidal statements to a friend.

His vehicle was possibly sighted westbound on MO 116 in Braymer, Missouri around noon Tuesday afternoon.

Hamm's vehicle is described as a white 2012 Scion XB bearing Missouri, CU3C6E.

Anyone who sees Hamm or his vehicle, or anyone with information related to him should dial 911 immediately or call the Missouri State Highway Patrol Lee's Summit at (816) 622-0800.