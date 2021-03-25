Clear
SILVER ALERT: Livingston County deputies searching for missing elderly man with dementia

The Livingston County Sheriff's Department issued a Silver Alert on Thursday for Gerald Avery.

Posted: Mar 25, 2021 5:42 PM
Updated: Mar 25, 2021 5:42 PM

(LIVINGSTON COUNTY, Mo.) Livingston County deputies are searching for a missing elderly man with dementia.

Avery was last seen around noon in the 5000 block of Highway 190.

Authorities say Avery is possibly driving a white 2012 Chevrolet Impala with Missouri license BC1-J7B.

Avery is in his 80's and reportedly suffering from dementia. His family is concerned he may be headed out of state.

Anyone with information is asked to call Livingston County dispatch at (660) 646-2121.

