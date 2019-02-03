SJFD battles house fire Sunday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent the latter part of the morning putting out a house fire Sunday.
At 10:45 a.m., fire crews responded to a home in the 800 block of Trevillian Dr. One person sustained injuries to the wrist, we're told he refused medical treatment at the scene.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
