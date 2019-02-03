Clear
SJFD battles house fire Sunday morning

Fire crews were called to a house just off the Belt Hwy.

Posted: Feb. 3, 2019 1:07 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent the latter part of the morning putting out a house fire Sunday.

At 10:45 a.m., fire crews responded to a home in the 800 block of Trevillian Dr. One person sustained injuries to the wrist, we're told he refused medical treatment at the scene.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

For Sunday, much of the same weather as Saturday. Skies will remain mostly cloudy with some fog and drizzle. Highs will be in the upper 50s and possibly lower 60s.
