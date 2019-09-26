SJFD: At least five storage units gutted in Wednesday night fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Fire crews responded to a fire located at the Red Dot Storage facility off of Pear Street in St. Joseph Wednesday night.

The fire breaking out just after 1:00 a.m. Thursday morning on the 3000 block of Pear Street.

According to the St. Joseph Fire Department, at least five units were completely gutted in the fire. The units were located at one of the newer buildings in the back of the facility.

SJFD fire inspector, Steve Henrichson, says the flames were so intense that firefighters had to take shifts battling the fire.

One firefighter was taken to the hospital with a medical condition but was not injured in the fire.

As of 4:00 a.m., the Henrichson had not yet been able to investigate the cause.

No one was injured in the fire.

Stay with KQ2 for updates to this story.