Clear

SJFD: No injuries reported after home catches fire in St. Joseph

St. Joseph firefighters spent the early morning hours on Friday battling a house fire on the 800 block of S. 19th Street in St. Joseph.

Posted: Nov 1, 2019 4:27 AM
Posted By: Colton Cichoracki

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph firefighters spent the early morning hours on Friday battling a house fire on the 800 block of S. 19th Street in St. Joseph.

At around 2:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the home after a police officer reported smoke in the area.

According to Steve Henrichson with the St. Joseph Fire Department, there were initial reports that the home was occupied with as many as three people inside but after an initial search of the home, firefighters believe no one was inside.

As of Friday morning, no one was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 36°
Feels Like: 32°
Maryville
Overcast
37° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Savannah
Clear
36° wxIcon
Hi: 50° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 32°
Cameron
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 31°
Fairfax
Scattered Clouds
41° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 34°
Don't forget that we "fall back" this weekend. Set your clocks back one hour before you go to sleep on Saturday night as Daylight Savings Time ends at 2 a.m. Sunday. Wouldn't be a bad idea as well to check or change the batteries on your smoke or carbon dioxide detectors and NOAA weather radios.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

  

 

 

Most Popular Stories