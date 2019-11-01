SJFD: No injuries reported after home catches fire in St. Joseph

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph firefighters spent the early morning hours on Friday battling a house fire on the 800 block of S. 19th Street in St. Joseph.

At around 2:00 a.m. Friday, crews responded to the home after a police officer reported smoke in the area.

According to Steve Henrichson with the St. Joseph Fire Department, there were initial reports that the home was occupied with as many as three people inside but after an initial search of the home, firefighters believe no one was inside.

As of Friday morning, no one was injured in the fire.

The cause remains under investigation.