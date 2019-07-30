Clear

SJFD responds to vacant house fire Tuesday morning

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire early Tuesday morning.

Posted: Jul 30, 2019 4:48 AM
Updated: Jul 30, 2019 4:53 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire on the corner of 18th and Mary Street early Tuesday morning.

According to St. Joseph Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevitz, fire crews discovered a small fire in one of the front rooms of the house. 

Andrasevitz also said that the house was unsecured and vacant.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

