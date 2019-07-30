SJFD responds to vacant house fire Tuesday morning

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a house fire on the corner of 18th and Mary Street early Tuesday morning.
According to St. Joseph Fire Inspector Mindy Andrasevitz, fire crews discovered a small fire in one of the front rooms of the house.
Andrasevitz also said that the house was unsecured and vacant.
The cause of the fire is still under investigation.
