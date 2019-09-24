SJFD and MWSU partner to construct new fire, campus police stations

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A bill authorizing a long term ground lease agreement between the St. Joseph Fire Department and Missouri Western State University went before City Council Monday night for a first reading.

Fire Chief Mike Dalsing said the school is looking to provide the department land in a 99-year lease agreement to build a new Fire Station 8 building.

"We originally wanted to be out by the university, somewhere in that area mainly because of the Deer Park area," Dalsing said. "Deer Park's been in the city since the 50s and has never had a five minute response time out in that area. It and the industrial park."

Dalsing didn't mention the exact location the new station will be constructed at, stating he'd like to wait until the bill goes for its second reading before City Council on Monday, October 7. However, he did mention it would be in a plot of land across from the campus along Mitchell Avenue.

"I think we're going to get close to eight to ten acres which will allow us for some expansion," Dalsing said.

If the bill is passed, the department would like to eventually add a maintenance building and training tower to the new Station 8.

Though the department is hoping their search for a spot to build the new station is over, Missouri Western said they're also excited about the partnership. Along with the new fire station, the university wants to construct a new campus police station at the same location.

"Currently our police department on campus operates in the student union - in Blum Center," Steve Johnston, director of external relations at Western, said. "They're really stretched for space, so this will allow them their own facility that will allow them to do additional things and allow them to do additional responsibilities."

The bill brought before the council, sponsored by councilman Russel Moore, includes an amendment to the Capital Projects Fund budget to appropriate $275,000.00 to be used to construct a university police station.

"It allows the university to have a safety net, so to speak, a little bit closer to our students and our faculty," Johnston said.

Plans for construction and design of the new fire and campus police stations will be finalized if the bill passes council in two weeks. However, Dalsing said some preliminary designs show the new Station 8 building using a similar design to the newly constructed Station 9 building at 3202 Faraon Street.

He added that if everything goes as planned, the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) could potentially start clearing dirt from the plot of land as early as this winter.

"If we can get that done, if the weather allows, it'll be able to settle and we could possibly start construction next summer," Dalsing said.

After the bill goes through a second reading and vote before the council, Johnston said the University's Board of Governors will also meet to discuss the lease agreement before a final decision is made.