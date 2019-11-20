SJFD battles Southside blaze

(ST. JOSEPH. Mo.) A fire broke out at a Southside house on Wednesday afternoon near King Hill Ave.

Fire crews responded to the house in the 5500 block of Swift Ave. around 2 p.m.

SJFD said no one was living in the house at the time of the fire, and that it was recently deemed a dangerous home by the city.

Fire inspectors on scene told KQ2, utilities were cut to the house Wednesday morning. They called the fire suspicious.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.