Clear

SJFD battles Southside blaze

SJFD responded to the scene shortly after 2 Wednesday afternoon

Posted: Nov 20, 2019 7:53 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH. Mo.) A fire broke out at a Southside house on Wednesday afternoon near King Hill Ave. 

Fire crews responded to the house in the 5500 block of Swift Ave. around 2 p.m. 

SJFD said no one was living in the house at the time of the fire, and that it was recently deemed a dangerous home by the city.  

Fire inspectors on scene told KQ2, utilities were cut to the house Wednesday morning. They called the fire suspicious. 

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.  

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Saint Joseph
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 67° Lo: 44°
Feels Like: 60°
Maryville
Overcast
59° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 59°
Savannah
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 42°
Feels Like: 60°
Cameron
Overcast
57° wxIcon
Hi: 65° Lo: 45°
Feels Like: 57°
Fairfax
Overcast
60° wxIcon
Hi: 66° Lo: 41°
Feels Like: 60°
Wednesday's rain is associated with a cold front that will move through Thursday morning. Expect breezy winds overnight and into Thursday as well. This will also lead to cooling temperatures throughout the day with afternoon temperatures only in the 40s. Expect it to be a mostly cloudy day, too.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories