SJFD battles Wednesday night house fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph fire crews were called to a house fire in the 1800 block of Messanie St. around 7:30 p.m.

Firefighters said the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. It was not yet known if the house was vaccant.

While they do not know the cause of this blaze, firefighters said the colder temperatures typically lead to more fires, they remind people to heat their homes safely.

"Colder weather comes people wanting to stay warm, and that's what we're seeing so we're just asking everyone to stay safe." Jamey McVicker, St. Joseph Fire Dept. With all the outside heating elements, you know just please practice caution."

Firefighters also said the home next door had minor smoke damage, no one was hurt.