Clear
BREAKING NEWS Check your tickets! Winning Shop St. Joe numbers announced Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJFD battles Wednesday night house fire

Crews responded to the 1800 block of Messanie St. around 7:30. No one was inside the home at the time of the fire.

Posted: Dec 17, 2020 12:46 AM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph fire crews were called to a house fire in the 1800 block of Messanie St. around 7:30 p.m. 

Firefighters said the house was fully engulfed in flames upon arrival.

No one was inside the home at the time of the fire. It was not yet known if the house was vaccant.

While they do not know the cause of this blaze, firefighters said the colder temperatures typically lead to more fires, they remind people to heat their homes safely.

"Colder weather comes people wanting to stay warm, and that's what we're seeing so we're just asking everyone to stay safe." Jamey McVicker, St. Joseph Fire Dept.  With all the outside heating elements, you know just please practice caution."

Firefighters also said the home next door had minor smoke damage, no one was hurt.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Saint Joseph
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 29° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 13°
Maryville
Clear
22° wxIcon
Hi: 26° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: 12°
Savannah
Clear
20° wxIcon
Hi: 28° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 13°
Cameron
Broken Clouds
24° wxIcon
Hi: 31° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 19°
Fairfax
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 27° Lo: 15°
Feels Like: 16°
Cloudy skies for northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas on Wednesday and a little bit on the cool side, but will see the return of sunny skies by Thursday. Clouds will begin to part Wednesday night as high pressure moves back into the area by Thursday and Friday. Temperatures will gradually warm through the end of the week back into the mid 50's by Friday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories