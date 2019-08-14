Clear
SJFD battles brush fire at Kohl's

Fire crews said employees were inside at the time, no major damage was reported.

Posted: Aug 14, 2019 6:14 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department put out a brush fire at the Kohl's Department Store that ignited Wednesday morning. Just before 8 a.m, Fire crews responded to the store on the N Belt Hwy to find shrubs outside the building on fire, the flames spread to the front of the building.

A landscaping crew saw what was going on and called the fire department before any major damage was done.
The store was not open at the time, but employees were inside.

No flames got inside the building, and employees did not have to evacuate.
The store was open for business as usual Wednesday. SJFD said a cigarette was likely to blame.

We'll see an increase in cloud cover during the day on Thursday as more rain chances are returning to the forecast late Thursday through Sunday as a few disturbances push through the region. The better chances for rain & thunderstorms will be late Thursday night into early Friday morning.
