SJFD battles faraon street house fire

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a vacant house engulfed in flames Monday morning.

Posted: Jun 24, 2019 7:12 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a vacant house fire early Monday morning.

According to the SJFD, firefighters were called out to a vacant house on the 1800 block of Faraon street around 3:40 a.m.

When crews arrived on the scene, they found the house was boarded up and engulfed in flames.

According battalion chief, Steve Dawlsing, the house is already a total loss.

The fire department said no electricity or water was on at the house. The cause of the fire is still under investigation

Expecting Monday to be a very pleasant day with the return of sunshine. Temperatures comfortable & less humid in the upper 70s to lower 80s.
