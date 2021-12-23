SJFD battles fire at apartment complex Thursday afternoon

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a fire at Brittany Village Apartment Complex around noon on Thursday.

According to St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson, the fire may have started due to a couch near an electrical outlet.

"The other half of the building. we're giving them permission if they can isolate the electricity, they can operate the other half. Because like I said in between the sides, there's a fire wall and fire doors and they were closed and they held," Henrichson said. "The fire door on the one side is burnt. The other side got a little bit of smoke that got around it. And same thing on all the apartments except for the two. If the doors were closed, they held."

Henrichson said no one was injured, but an unknown number of cats were killed in the fire. He adds that a dog and multiple cats were pulled from the building.