SJFD battles fire at apartment complex Thursday afternoon

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a fire at Brittany Village Apartment Complex around noon on Thursday.

Posted: Dec 23, 2021 6:38 PM
Updated: Dec 23, 2021 7:11 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a fire at Brittany Village Apartment Complex around noon on Thursday.

According to St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Henrichson, the fire may have started due to a couch near an electrical outlet. 

"The other half of the building. we're giving them permission if they can isolate the electricity, they can operate the other half. Because like I said in between the sides, there's a fire wall and fire doors and they were closed and they held," Henrichson said. "The fire door on the one side is burnt. The other side got a little bit of smoke that got around it. And same thing on all the apartments except for the two. If the doors were closed, they held." 

Henrichson said no one was injured, but an unknown number of cats were killed in the fire. He adds that a dog and multiple cats were pulled from the building.

It was another comfortable day across the area with temperatures warming into the upper 50s and lower 60s. Clouds have started to build into the area this evening. We will keep mostly cloudy skies overnight as temperatures fall into the mid 40s. Temperatures will be making a run for the record books on Christmas Eve with highs warming into the low mid 60s. The current record high for Friday is 62 set back in 2019. A few clouds will push into the area tomorrow night bringing the chance for a few sprinkles between midnight and 3 AM. The sprinkles will be isolated and few and far between. Clouds should clear by Christmas morning as a weak cold front moves through. That cold front will only drop temperatures into the mid 50s on Saturday as sunshine returns. Temperatures will continue to cool down into next week.
