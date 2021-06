(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) St. Joseph firefighters battled an intense blaze Saturday morning along the railroad track near Interstate 229 and the S. 6th St. bridge.

Crews responded to the scene around 11:30 to find a large pile of railroad ties on fire sending thick black smoke far into the air.

A fire inspector on the scene said the railroad ties were soaked in kerosene to prevent wood rot making them extremely flammable.

No one was injured.