SJFD battles midtown blaze

Crews were sent to a duplex in the 1300 block of Buchanan Street just to the north of Faraon.

Posted: Jun 23, 2019 11:26 PM
Updated: Jun 23, 2019 11:27 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent part of Sunday afternoon putting out a fire in midtown. Crews were sent to a duplex in the 1300 block of Buchanan Street.

SJFD said they were able to keep the fire contained to the west side of the building.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure. Mindy Andrasevitz the fire inspector said the duplex was vacant.

"First in crews found a fire showing through a door and a window," Andrasevitz said. "They were able to contain the fire to the west side of the structure."

Andrasevitz also said the east side of the building only sustained minor smoke damage. The vacant structure did not have electricity service according to SJFD and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

After morning rain, Sunday ended up being a nice day with a few peaks of sunshine. For the rest of the night, expect a few isolated showers to move through up until about midnight. Temperatures will be falling into the lower 60s by morning.
