SJFD battles midtown blaze

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent part of Sunday afternoon putting out a fire in midtown. Crews were sent to a duplex in the 1300 block of Buchanan Street.

SJFD said they were able to keep the fire contained to the west side of the building.

Flames could be seen coming from the roof of the structure. Mindy Andrasevitz the fire inspector said the duplex was vacant.

"First in crews found a fire showing through a door and a window," Andrasevitz said. "They were able to contain the fire to the west side of the structure."

Andrasevitz also said the east side of the building only sustained minor smoke damage. The vacant structure did not have electricity service according to SJFD and the cause of the fire is still under investigation.