Clear
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now

SJFD battles morning fire north of downtown

Fire crews responded to the vacant duplex around 6 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Posted: Nov 17, 2021 10:31 AM
Updated: Nov 18, 2021 9:20 PM
Posted By: Ron Johnson

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant duplex Wednesday morning. 

Fire crews arrived on the scene at the corner of N 6th St. and Corby St., the fire inspector said the fire likely started on the second floor.

No one was hurt or found inside the structure during the fire, the inspector said the duplex did not have utility service.

The inspector also said someone looking to escape the cold likely broke into the house, he advised neighbors to keep a close eye on vacant houses in their neighborhood. 

"If you see something call the police call the city let them know," Steve Henrichson, SJFD fire inspector said.  "This is another one where it was wrapped up but they just popped a board off and gained access." 

Traffic was blocked in the area as worked to put out the fire.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 23°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 18°
Savannah
Clear
23° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 23°
Cameron
Partly Cloudy
27° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 27°
Atchison
Clear
31° wxIcon
Hi: 45° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 24°
Clear skies will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures fall into the mid 20s. Tomorrow morning clouds will start to build back into the area. Winds will start to pick up as well with gusts up to 35 mph out of the south. Temperatures will slowly warm into the lower 50s tomorrow afternoon. Temperatures will stay fairly seasonal throughout the weekend with highs in the mid 50s. Winds will be slightly calmer on Saturday before picking up again Sunday. Another cold front will move through early next week dropping temperatures back into the 40s on Monday.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories