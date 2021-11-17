SJFD battles morning fire north of downtown

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a fire at a vacant duplex Wednesday morning.

Fire crews arrived on the scene at the corner of N 6th St. and Corby St., the fire inspector said the fire likely started on the second floor.

No one was hurt or found inside the structure during the fire, the inspector said the duplex did not have utility service.

The inspector also said someone looking to escape the cold likely broke into the house, he advised neighbors to keep a close eye on vacant houses in their neighborhood.

"If you see something call the police call the city let them know," Steve Henrichson, SJFD fire inspector said. "This is another one where it was wrapped up but they just popped a board off and gained access."

Traffic was blocked in the area as worked to put out the fire.