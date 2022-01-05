Clear
BREAKING NEWS Mustangs announce general manager Ky Turner buys team Full Story
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

SJFD battles multi-building structure fire

The St. Joseph Fire Department spent part of Tuesday night battling a multi-building structure fire.

Posted: Jan 5, 2022 12:04 AM
Updated: Jan 5, 2022 12:06 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent part of Tuesday night battling a multi-building structure fire.

Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Faraon Street just before 9:30 pm.

When they arrived on the scene crews discovered 5 houses were involved in the incident.

According to St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Hendrichson three of the houses were up in flames. At least two of the houses that caught fire are total losses. The other two houses were singed but didn't catch fire.

It is currently unknown if there were any injuries due to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
St. Joseph
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 22°
Feels Like: 5°
Maryville
Partly Cloudy
14° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -4°
Savannah
Partly Cloudy
21° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 19°
Feels Like: 5°
Cameron
Clear
25° wxIcon
Hi: 44° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 14°
Atchison
Partly Cloudy
18° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 16°
Feels Like: -1°
Today was the warmest day of the work week with highs in the 40s as sunshine is found around the area. A cold front will move through the area late tonight. Bitter cold temperatures will move back into the area on Wednesday with highs back in the 20 and teens with lows in the single digits. A chance for some light snow will move into the area late Wednesday into early Thursday morning. The snow looks to be light across the area with many areas seeing a dusting to possible 2 inches at the most. Dry conditions will return for the weekend as temperatures start to warm again.
KQTV Radar
KQTV Temperatures
KQTV Alerts

Community Events

Most Popular Stories