SJFD battles multi-building structure fire

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department spent part of Tuesday night battling a multi-building structure fire.

Firefighters responded to the call of a structure fire on the 1500 block of Faraon Street just before 9:30 pm.

When they arrived on the scene crews discovered 5 houses were involved in the incident.

According to St. Joseph Fire Inspector Steve Hendrichson three of the houses were up in flames. At least two of the houses that caught fire are total losses. The other two houses were singed but didn't catch fire.

It is currently unknown if there were any injuries due to the incident.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.