(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department battled a house fire late Wednesday night.

According to SJFD Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard, fire crews responded to a call of a possible structure fire on the 900 block of West Valley Street just before 10:30 p.m. Upon arrival, crews found a house that had smoke coming from the back of the building.

Blizzard added that the house was vacant.

The cause of the fire is under investigation