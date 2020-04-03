(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of North 12th and Highly Streets Thursday night around 9:00 p.m.
According to SJFD Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard, the fire "totally destroyed" the house and also caught the building next door on fire.
Blizzard also went on to say that both houses were vacant and that no one was injured.
Related Content
- SJFD battles vacant house fire Thursday night
- SJFD battles midtown blaze
- SJFD battles Southside blaze
- SJFD Battles Early Morning House Fire
- SJFD battles Faraon street house fire
- SJFD battles house fire Sunday morning
- SJFD responds to vacant house fire Wednesday morning
- SJFD responds to vacant house fire Tuesday morning
- Fire destroys vacant house
- SJFD battles early morning blaze
Scroll for more content...