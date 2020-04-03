Clear
SJFD battles vacant house fire Thursday night

The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of North 12th and Highly Streets Thursday night.

Posted: Apr 3, 2020 12:34 AM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire in the area of North 12th and Highly Streets Thursday night around 9:00 p.m.

According to SJFD Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard, the fire "totally destroyed" the house and also caught the building next door on fire. 

Blizzard also went on to say that both houses were vacant and that no one was injured.

A warm and windy Thursday across the area as temperatures reached into the low to mid 70s. A much cooler day on Friday across northwest Missouri and northeast Kansas and the winds again start to pick up out of the north which will cool our temperatures down to the 40's for highs.
