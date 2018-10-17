Clear

Four dogs die in St. Joseph house fire Wednesday

The St. Joseph Fire Department battled a house fire Wednesday morning.

Posted: Oct. 17, 2018 1:56 PM

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Fire Department battled a house fire in midtown Wednesday morning. 

According to fire officials, one person lived in the one-story home with her five dogs with only one dog surviving. 

"We have a one-story wood-framed home that had heavy smoke showing when the fire crews showed up," SJFD fire inspector Rob Blizzard said. "One resident, she had five dogs and only one survived. The Red Cross is enroute to help the resident out."

Inspectors have not determined the cause of the fire as of early Wednesday afternoon. 

High pressure out to our west will allow out winds to switch up to the northeast on Thursday allowing temperatures to go up into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The rest of the workweek will be very nice and sunny. Temperatures will be with moderating but staying below average with highs in the lower 60s.
