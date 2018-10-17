Four dogs die in St. Joseph house fire Wednesday

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.)— The St. Joseph Fire Department battled a house fire in midtown Wednesday morning.

According to fire officials, one person lived in the one-story home with her five dogs with only one dog surviving.

"We have a one-story wood-framed home that had heavy smoke showing when the fire crews showed up," SJFD fire inspector Rob Blizzard said. "One resident, she had five dogs and only one survived. The Red Cross is enroute to help the resident out."

Inspectors have not determined the cause of the fire as of early Wednesday afternoon.