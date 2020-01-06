SJFD fights 'suspicious' fire on city's southside

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The st. Joseph fire department spent late last night putting the flames out at a vacant house in the city's southside.

Fire crews were sent to the house in the 100 block of W Hyde Park Ave. at around 10:45 last night, the house had no utility service according to the St. Joseph Fire Department.

Neighbors said they regularly saw people coming in and out of the home despite it being vacant according to SJFD.

Fire crews called the fire suspicious because the house was vacant, yellow tagged and had no utility service.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.