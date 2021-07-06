Clear
SJFD puts out fire at TNT Tavern

Tuesday morning, a small fire broke out at the local bar, TNT Tavern.

Posted: Jul 6, 2021 9:15 AM
Posted By: Kilee Thomas

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, the St. Joseph Fire Department battled an early morning fire at a local bar on the Belt Highway, TNT Tavern. 

At 6:10 a.m., SJFD fire crews received a call of a structure fire at 2600 N. Belt Hwy.

According to SJFD Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard, beer distributors had walked into the bar to drop off their alcohol delivery when they discovered the small fire around the bar.

Blizzard said the damage from the small fire is minimal. 

No injuries were reported. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

Today will be another warm and humid day with temperatures climbing into the upper 80s and lower 90s under mostly sunny skies. Heat index values will be in the mid 90s this afternoon. Late tonight a cold front will approach our area giving us scattered shower and thunderstorm chances through the day on Wednesday. Temperatures will only warm into the lower 80s. Dry conditions will continue on Thursday and Friday as temperatures begin to warm again. Shower and thunderstorm chances will return early Saturday morning as another front approaches our area. Rain chances will linger through the weekend.
