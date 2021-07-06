SJFD puts out fire at TNT Tavern

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) Tuesday, the St. Joseph Fire Department battled an early morning fire at a local bar on the Belt Highway, TNT Tavern.

At 6:10 a.m., SJFD fire crews received a call of a structure fire at 2600 N. Belt Hwy.

According to SJFD Fire Inspector Rob Blizzard, beer distributors had walked into the bar to drop off their alcohol delivery when they discovered the small fire around the bar.

Blizzard said the damage from the small fire is minimal.

No injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.