(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The St. Joseph Fire Department responded to a structure fire on the 1800 block of Faraon Street early Friday morning.

According to SJFD, the structure had four apartment units in it, one was unoccupied. Three occupants were home at the time of the fire.

No injuries have been reported. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The Red Cross has been called to assist those impacted.